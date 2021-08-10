Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Ovintiv reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.52.

OVV stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,041. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

