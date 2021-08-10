Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,381 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.