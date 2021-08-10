Pacific Wealth Management Has $9.65 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $368.70 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

