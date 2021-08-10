PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

