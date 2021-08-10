Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 3,887 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 33.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 69.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.23. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

