Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 12,220 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,456,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

