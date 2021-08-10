Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

