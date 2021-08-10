Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.48. Tuniu Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 327.33%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

