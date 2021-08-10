Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MRC Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 57.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $681.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.