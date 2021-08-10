Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

