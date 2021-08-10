Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 8,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $267.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

