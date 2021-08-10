Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $245.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $249.23. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

