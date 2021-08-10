Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.86.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $245.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $249.23. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.44 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
