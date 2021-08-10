PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,427. The company has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

