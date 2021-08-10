PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $581.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.00 million and the highest is $694.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $317.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 881,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

