Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.33. 61,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,082,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,270 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.