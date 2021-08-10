Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $17.26 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. ABB accounts for about 3.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,353. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

