Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 28,700 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 0.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

