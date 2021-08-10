Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.05

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.05 and last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 2711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.