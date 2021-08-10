Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PEN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,506. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,670.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

