Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Up 7.3% Following Earnings Beat

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $283.00. 987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.65.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.67.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

