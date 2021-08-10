Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $35.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,279. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $611.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

