PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 108.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.56. 71,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

