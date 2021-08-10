Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

