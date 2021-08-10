Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $283.63 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

