Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 90,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 343,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.