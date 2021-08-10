Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,261.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LON:PSN traded up GBX 51 ($0.67) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,915 ($38.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,093. The company has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,003.29. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

