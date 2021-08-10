Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE PEY traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.33. The company had a trading volume of 441,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$724,560. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $232,491 and sold 98,501 shares valued at $634,590.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

