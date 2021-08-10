PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
ISD stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
