PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

ISD stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

