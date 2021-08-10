Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 30.1% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. 2,146,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,563. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

