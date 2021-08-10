Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $29,964,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.47. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.