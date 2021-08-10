Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 5,273 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PHR opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.