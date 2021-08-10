PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE PCI opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

