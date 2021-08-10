PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PHK opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

