Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 170 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

