Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of V opened at $239.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.16. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $465.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

