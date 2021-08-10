Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

SHAK opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

