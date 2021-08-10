Piper Sandler Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

