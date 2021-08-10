Piper Sandler Comments on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $119.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

