Piper Sandler Comments on Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.