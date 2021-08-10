Piper Sandler Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OCFC. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

