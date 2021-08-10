Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

