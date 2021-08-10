Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.79. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

