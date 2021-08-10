Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. However, the top and the bottom lines surged 241.1% and 165.6% year over year, respectively. During second-quarter 2021, the company witnessed an uptick in membership sign-ups. The momentum was primarily fueled by people recognizing the importance of self-care amid the pandemic scenario. This along with the initiation of 1 month free and no commitment (in May) and Black Card flash sale (in June) as well as store reopenings added to the upside. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Moreover, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. 30,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $54,854,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $40,289,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

