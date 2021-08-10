Playkey (PKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $116,900.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $169,509.35 and $116,900.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

