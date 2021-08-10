PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.18

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 3029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get PLDT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.