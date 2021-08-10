PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PLx Pharma in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $387.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.11.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56).

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

