PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 99,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

