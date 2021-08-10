PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $27,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 1,192,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 172.16 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

