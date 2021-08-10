PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

SIG traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,949. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

