PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,730. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

